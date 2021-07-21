 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Oreo
Oreo is young, playful, friendly and looking for a good home.

 Submitted photo

Meet Oreo, a 6-month-old sweetie. He's great with kids, cats and dogs. He's playful and friendly, crate-trained and loves to play with everyone.

When Oreo's adopted, he will be up-to-date on vaccines, and neutering will be paid for, if not already done by then. Don't you want to add this sweetheart to your family?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the rescue's website to fill out an online application. Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website as well: https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

