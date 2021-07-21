Pet of the Week: Oreo

When Oreo's adopted, he will be up-to-date on vaccines, and neutering will be paid for, if not already done by then. Don't you want to add this sweetheart to your family?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the rescue's website to fill out an online application. Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website as well: https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.