Pet of the Week Pancake

Pancake is independent and playful with just a dash of stubborn. She is quite goofy and sometimes doesn't pay attention to where she is going.

Dinner time is Pancake’s favorite time of day and playtime comes in a close second. Pancake loves to play tug with her stuffies and make four legged friends. Yes, she is independent but when she gets sleepy she turns into a snuggle bug.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well: https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption