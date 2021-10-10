 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Precious
Pet of the Week: Precious

Pet of the Week Precious

Pet of the Week Precious

Precious needs a snuggle buddy.

Precious is just as her name says, precious. She is our snuggle bug.

Precious loves to be with her humans and has the sweetest personality. Her tail is cropped due to a car running over her when she was a baby.

Precious is shy at first around new people, but it doesn’t take her long to warm up. She is good with cats and dogs.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. Find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

