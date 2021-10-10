Pet of the Week: Precious

Wanna go for a R-I-D-E?” These magic words are enough to send most dogs into a tailspin of excitement. Whether you’re going to the local dog park or on a cross-country expedition, to your dog, a road trip means new sights, new smells, and new friends. But does it mean safe travels? You make sure you and your human family are snugly buckled in before you head out in your car, but is your pet secure?