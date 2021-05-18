Pet of the Week Precious

Precious is a 5-year-old beautiful female cat, who is already spayed. She is pretty laid back, but does like to play a little bit sometimes.

Precious is good with adults, children, dogs and cats. Precious is bonded with her brother Mario. We would like them to stay together if possible. Would you like to add a new furbaby to your home?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption