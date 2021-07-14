 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week Precious
0 Comments

Pet of the Week Precious

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week Precious

Precious is just as her name says, precious. She is our snuggle bug.

Precious loves to be with her humans and has the sweetest personality. Her tail is cropped due to a car running over her when she was a baby.

Precious is shy at first around new people, but it doesn’t take her long to warm up. Precious is good with cats and dogs.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, please visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well.

https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Your drink of choice can make or break a first date

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Gracie
Pets

Pet of the Week Gracie

  • Updated

Gracie is looking for her forever family. She came to the rescue with an embedded collar, but that has not stopped her from loving each person…

Pet of the Week Havarti
Pets

Pet of the Week Havarti

Meet Havarti. She’s a sweet, 3-month-old domestic, medium-hair kitten. She loves to play with toys and enjoys spending time on her foster mom’s lap.

Pet of the Week Himba
Pets

Pet of the Week Himba

Meet Himba. He’s a loving, 3-month-old male domestic short-hair kitten. He is very playful and loves to be with his foster family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts