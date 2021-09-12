Pet of the Week: Puff

Meet Puff, a domestic short-hair kitten born in April. She is great with dogs, cats and children, and she loves to play with her toys.

Puff already has been microchipped and will be spayed when age appropriate. She is litter-box trained, and has a wonderful personality. Do you have room in your home for a new kitten?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.