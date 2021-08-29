 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Redman
Pet of the Week: Redman

Redman is a young Lab mix available for adoption.

Meet Redman, an adorable Lab mix born at the beginning of June.

Redman is playful and loves his littermates. He already has a microchip, and will be neutered when he's 6 months old. He loves to play with his toys and is very affectionate.

If you are looking to add a new furry member to your family, he would be a great choice.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the CPS website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. Find the foster home application on the rescue's website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

