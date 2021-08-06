Pet of the Week: San

Meet the sweetest little cuddle bug, San. He is smart and curious and will make a wonderful addition to any family.
If you are looking for a playful, sweet and cuddly cat to add to your family, then San is your guy. He is good with cats and dogs and loves his people. Older children would be better, as he is only 4 months old and can still be playful. Are you looking for a great new addition to your family?
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the Cabarrus Pets Society website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.