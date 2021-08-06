 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week San
0 Comments
Pet of the Week: San

Pet of the Week San

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week San

San is a young male looking for a loving home.

 Submitted photo

Meet the sweetest little cuddle bug, San. He is smart and curious and will make a wonderful addition to any family.

If you are looking for a playful, sweet and cuddly cat to add to your family, then San is your guy. He is good with cats and dogs and loves his people. Older children would be better, as he is only 4 months old and can still be playful. Are you looking for a great new addition to your family?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the Cabarrus Pets Society website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your house an asset or a liability?

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Haus
Pets

Pet of the Week Haus

Meet Haus, a fun and playful chihuahua. He’s still a youngster, as he’s only 6 months old.

Pet-Friendly Hotels You May Not Have Heard Of
Pets

Pet-Friendly Hotels You May Not Have Heard Of

  • Updated

Only one thing makes heading out on a road trip better--bringing your beloved pet along! Of course, you’ll need a pet-friendly place to stay along the way. You could just book your same-old, tried-and-true places . . . or, you could make it a true adventure and try something new! Hotels are increasingly welcoming pet guests these days, and there are lots of options to choose from--some of which you may never have heard of!

Pet-Friendly Hotel Chains with Low Rates and Low (or no) Pet Fees
Pets

Pet-Friendly Hotel Chains with Low Rates and Low (or no) Pet Fees

  • Updated

When times are “tough” -- and even when they’re not, it’s always nice when you can save a dime or two.  While many of us are itching to get away with our pet, others may have to due to a move, family matter, or other obligation. Whatever the reason for travel, it doesn’t have to break the bank if you plan ahead and find the right accommodations for your budget.

Pet of the Week Oreo
Pets

Pet of the Week Oreo

  • Updated

Meet Oreo, a 6-month-old sweetie. He’s great with kids, cats and dogs. He’s playful and friendly, crate-trained and loves to play with everyone.

Pet of the Week Nama
Pets

Pet of the Week Nama

Nama is a sweet little lap kitty. She is our snuggle bug. She loves to be with her humans and has a terrific personality. Nama is good with do…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts