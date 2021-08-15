Pet of the Week: Seraphim

Looking for a unique and affordable way to see the country with your pet? Consider riding the rails! Train rides are a fun, classic, and very accessible way to travel. For example, Amtrak - one of the country’s largest railways - boasts over 30 train routes, traveling to over 500 destinations, across 46 states! You’ll enjoy great views of our country’s scenery, and you can even see some sights only accessible by rail. Best of all, Amtrak lets you bring your small pet along for the ride!