Pet of the Week: Seraphim

Meet Seraphim. She’s a 3-month-old Pointer mix. She already has her microchip and will be spayed when she’s around 6 months old.
Seraphim’s a typical puppy and loves to play. She loves cats, dogs and children. She will need to continue to work on her potty training, but she’s making progress with that. She has had some basic training and loves positive reinforcement to learn. Are you looking for a puppy to add to your household?
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the website to fill out an online application.
CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.