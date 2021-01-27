 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Suki
  • Updated
Suki, also known as Pearl by her loving fosters, is a beauty. Pearl came to us very under socialized and the world can be a scary place for her. We feel she is going to be an amazing dog with a family willing to put in the time to continue her training. She loves to cuddle and she is extremely affectionate.

She has been around other dogs and has done well, but slow introductions are a must for this sweet girl. A 6-foot fence is required for any applicants, as she is an active, young dog. We are not sure how she would do around children, so if you have children, they must be older. She would make a wonderful addition to the right family, and we hope that's yours!

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

