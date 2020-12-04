 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Teddy
View Comments

Pet of the Week: Teddy

Pet of the Week Teddy

Here is a message from Pet of the Week Teddy:

“I’m ready! Who wants to play with me?

“My foster says I’m a super cute, cuddly fellow and really would love a home of my own. I know I’m not good with other fur babies. They are just too scary for me and can be overwhelming. “

Teddy is a 5-year-old neutered male pit bull that's just the sweetest guy in the world. He was heartworm positive and has completed his treatment. He will forever be your friend and he promises to fill your heart with love.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well.https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

View Comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Delilah
Pets

Pet of the Week Delilah

Delilah is a loving and affectionate girl who is ready to be your companion. She is outgoing and full of playful energy, but she also enjoys s…

Pet of the Week: Mr. Handsome
Pets

Pet of the Week: Mr. Handsome

  • Updated

Mr. Handsome is not your ordinary house cat. You see, it's all new to him. He's only 1-1/2 years old, but his foster home is his first home. H…

Pets

Introduction of health-promoting bacteria

  • Updated

Dogs may also have an effect on the human body’s intestinal bacterial population known as the microbiome, because they introduce germs to the home, says Kazi. These microbiome changes may help heart health, an effect similar to that seen when you eat healthy probiotics found in fermented foods.

Increased exercise
Pets

Increased exercise

  • Updated

Studies show that people who have a dog exercise more and spend more time outside, when compared with those who don’t, says Kazi. This is true simply because people have to walk their dogs and care for them. Both the exercise and the outdoor time can bring benefits, such as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol and improving heart rate.

Pets

Analyzing the findings

  • Updated

Demographic data show that dog owners are more likely to be married, which has been linked to better health. They’re more likely to have the physical space for a dog, which means they might have a higher income level. But even after adjusting for those and other confounding factors, evidence of a benefit appears to remain in the data, says Kazi. “After reviewing the literature, it’s my conclusion that there is very likely some effect from having a dog,” he says.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this adorable cat's weight loss journey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts