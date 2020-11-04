Here is a message from Pet of the Week Titus:

"Hey new friends! My name is Titus. I am about 3 years old and I am a snuggly lovable goofball. I love toys and things to chew on along with soft fluffy beds to roll around on.

“I am hearing impaired but you will notice I make up for that by watching my person closely. I am eager to please and love praise.

“I am looking for a family who will love me forever. My perfect family would be one who stays home a good bit as I do get nervous with lots of people around. I am not going to be a dog who enjoys going out in public with lots of people around.

“I love running in a fenced yard where I will be safe. I love my crate and I don’t have accidents in the house. I will keep you warm on chilly nights and will keep you laughing with my funny personality.

“I need a family who will love me just as I am. I am looking for a confident, well-adjusted doggie sibling as I will follow their lead. I have made a ton of progress with the Rescue and I know I can keep learning to be an even better boy!"

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://halfwayhouseanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org