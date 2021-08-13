 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Too Small
Pet of the Week: Too Small

Pet of the Week Too Small

Pet of the Week Too Small

Too Small is ready to move into his new family’s home.

 Submitted photo

Meet Too Small, a 2-month-old domestic, medium-hair sweetie. He’s playful and loves to spend time on the lap of his foster mom.

Too Small does well with his housemates and littermates. He likes dogs, cats and adults. Cabarrus Pets Society is sure he would be OK with children who are patient with kittens. Would you like to add this little guy to your household?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the rescue’s website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website at www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.

