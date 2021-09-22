 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week Tyra
Pet of the Week Tyra

Pet of the Week Tyra

Tyra is a 2-year-old dog with good energy waiting for her new home. 

 Submitted Photo

Meet Tyra, a cuddly 2-year-old female that is looking for a great home.

She is good with other dogs and children, as well. She loves to play with her toys, but she will also lay in your lap.

She will be spayed and microchipped for her new owners. She is about 50 pounds and has a moderate amount of energy.

She will likely require a fenced yard, as we don't want her to escape. Please consider adding this sweet girl to your family....you will be glad you did!

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption

Top sports to improve anxiety and boost mental health

