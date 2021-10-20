Pet of the Week: Tyra

Meet Tyra, a cuddly 2-year-old female that is looking for a great home.

She is good with other dogs and children. She loves to play with her toys, but she will also lie on your lap.

She will be spayed and microchipped for her new owners. She is about 50 pounds and has a moderate amount of energy.

She will likely require a fenced yard, as we don’t want her to escape. Please consider adding this sweet girl to your family … you will be glad you did!

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the website to fill out an online application. The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.