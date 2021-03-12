Pet of the Week: Zhao

We would love for Zhao to be in a home with a fenced yard. He loves to run and play with other dogs. Mysterious sounds make him anxious. He will talk to you if the doorbell rings or there is a knock on the door.

Zhao needs a soft place to curl up and sleep. He prefers a human bed, but is obedient about getting off the bed and sleeping in his dog bed. He needs to be with owners who are steady on their feet, because he is often right on your heels, in fear of missing out on something. He’s a typical pitty and loves his people. He is potty-trained and nondestructive in the home. At night, he puts himself to bed and will remain there until someone wakes him up. He’s amazing with cats and loves to cuddle with them if they will allow it.

He’s good with kids and the foster kids are always dressing him up. If you think this guy would be a good addition to your home, apply at cabarruspets.com.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the website to fill out an online application. Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.