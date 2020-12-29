Phi Chi Chapter adopts a family for the season

This holiday season, the Basileus of the Phi Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. instituted a new social action outreach initiative in preparation for its upcoming 65th anniversary celebration in 2021.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the chapter officially launched its Adopt-A-Family Initiative. The initiative’s mission is to provide meals, financial support and other additional amenities to alleviate the hardships that families in Cabarrus County may be experiencing.

This year the chapter was proud to adopt a Kannapolis family that has fallen upon hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chapter presented the family with more than $300 in Walmart gift cards, along with goodie bags that included food and refreshments.

Phi Chi Brothers John Black III and Bobby Connor served as coordinators for this year’s presentation. They were accompanied by executive committee members Brothers Tommie Hanks, Tyrone Williams and Travis Alexander. As the chapter prepares to enter 2021, plans are currently in development to sponsor more families in the early spring.