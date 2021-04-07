Phi Kappa Phi inducts two new members

Alexandra Huet-Hudson of Charlotte and Brittany Gaddis of Granite Quarry, both at North Carolina State University, are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staffers and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staffers and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.