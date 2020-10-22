Pumpkin Time: Pumpkins, hayrides and Fall fun

Nine-month-old Korbin Peck lounges for a portrait amid the pumpkins during his first visit to the Mountain Man Farms-NC pumpkin patch at 6600 Poplar Tent Road in Concord on Saturday afternoon.
Visitors shop at the Rocky River Church pumpkin patch at 887 Pitts School Road in Concord on Saturday afternoon.
Three-year-old Luca Barbosa holds out a miniature pumpkin for his sister, Camila Barbosa, 1, as she selects her choice while visiting the Boy Scouts Troop 10 pumpkin patch at Harris Lake, 8755 Poplar Tent Road in Concord, on Saturday afternoon.
The Sacks family, from left, Irene, mom; Gabriel, 10; Milo, 12; Oliver 10; Matthew, dad; and Chester, the dog, sit for a photo while visiting the Mountain Man Farms-NC pumpkin patch at 6600 Poplar Tent Road in Concord on Saturday afternoon.
Three-year-old Luca Barbosa looks over the Gizmo gourds while visiting the Boy Scouts Troop 10 pumpkin patch at Harris Lake, 8755 Poplar Tent Road in Concord, on Saturday.
From left, 5-month-old Kalani Jackson, Kristin Jackson, Chris Johnson and 4-year-old Karmen Jackson sit for a portrait while visiting the Boy Scouts Troop 10 pumpkin patch at Harris Lake, 8755 Poplar Tent Road in Concord, on Saturday afternoon.
Nothing says fall like pumpkins and hayrides. Even in a pandemic year like 2020, there are still ways to have fun safely.
Photographer Marty Price visited a couple of sites for us, and we have several more photos online at IndependentTribune.com.
Here are a few local places to visit.
Want to go?
• Mountain Man Farms-NC: 6600 Poplar Tent Road. Open Sundays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Boy Scout Troop 10 Pumpkin Patch: 8755 Poplar Tent Road. Open Mondays through Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Rocky River Church Pumpkin Patch: 887 Pitts School Road. Open Sundays through Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
