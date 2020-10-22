 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pumpkin Time: Pumpkins, hayrides and Fall fun
View Comments
featured

Pumpkin Time: Pumpkins, hayrides and Fall fun

  • Updated

Nothing says fall like pumpkins and hayrides. Even in a pandemic year like 2020, there are still ways to have fun safely.

Photographer Marty Price visited a couple of sites for us, and we have several more photos online at IndependentTribune.com.

Here are a few local places to visit.

Want to go?

Mountain Man Farms-NC: 6600 Poplar Tent Road. Open Sundays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

 Boy Scout Troop 10 Pumpkin Patch: 8755 Poplar Tent Road. Open Mondays through Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Rocky River Church Pumpkin Patch: 887 Pitts School Road. Open Sundays through Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Pumpkin Time
Home & Garden

Pumpkin Time

  • Updated

It's Fall and time for pumpkin patches and hayrides. Photographer Marty Price visited some of the local patches and shot the photos for us to enjoy.

Watch Now: Related Video

This fourth-grader doesn't have WiFi at home. So he walks to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts