Pumpkin Time: Pumpkins, hayrides and Fall fun

Nothing says fall like pumpkins and hayrides. Even in a pandemic year like 2020, there are still ways to have fun safely.

Photographer Marty Price visited a couple of sites for us, and we have several more photos online at IndependentTribune.com.

Here are a few local places to visit.

Want to go?

• Mountain Man Farms-NC: 6600 Poplar Tent Road. Open Sundays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Boy Scout Troop 10 Pumpkin Patch: 8755 Poplar Tent Road. Open Mondays through Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Rocky River Church Pumpkin Patch: 887 Pitts School Road. Open Sundays through Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.