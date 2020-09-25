CLUB NEWS: Singleton leads Toastmasters meeting

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Sept. 12. Marcus Singleton served as our Toastmaster.

Martin Mengarelli opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day with a quote from Viktor Frankl, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms- to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” Brenda Stowe served as our Joke Master.

Our “Ah” Counter was Jay Morgado. He counted how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Sharon Semidey served as our Grammarian where she was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.

Our “Word of the Day” was adroit. It is an adjective used describe someone that is skillful or adept in action or thought. Jim Lyles was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized the green, yellow, and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Our faithful ballot counter was Carol Mather.