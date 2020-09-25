CLUB NEWS: Singleton leads Toastmasters meeting

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Sept. 12. Marcus Singleton served as our Toastmaster.
Martin Mengarelli opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day with a quote from Viktor Frankl, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms- to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” Brenda Stowe served as our Joke Master.
Our “Ah” Counter was Jay Morgado. He counted how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Sharon Semidey served as our Grammarian where she was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.
Our “Word of the Day” was adroit. It is an adjective used describe someone that is skillful or adept in action or thought. Jim Lyles was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized the green, yellow, and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Our faithful ballot counter was Carol Mather.
Gayle Pum helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. She tasked Martin to talk about the most interesting aspect of 2020 so far. She had Cindy Alcombright tell us what she recreated this year, and Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil shared what he was reaffirming this year.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, Sam Mullis spoke on “Love”. He spoke on loving your neighbor as yourself. He stressed the importance of love, charity, and forgiveness. Harita Dabbiru spoke on “Acquire Wisdom.” She provided examples of where you can find wisdom everywhere. You only need to seek the opportunity and learn from what you see.
After a 10 minute break, Marcus called on Irene Nelson to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Nicole Augustine and Jagi Natarajan presented areas of improvement for our speakers as well as point out areas where they excelled. Marcus was awarded the “Ah Stick” during our meeting.
Carol presented our Awards to the following:Best Table Topic Speaker: Cindy Alcombright; Best Speaker: Harita Dabbiru; Best Evaluator: Jagi Natarajan.
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.
