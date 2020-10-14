CLUB NEWS: Toastmasters aim to reclaim 2020

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Oct. 3. Brenda Stowe served as our Toastmaster. The theme of our meeting was “Back from the Abyss: Reclaiming 2020.”
Sonny Tolbert opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day by stating “Specificity mitigates Ambiguity.” Al Minter served as our Joke Master by delighting us with four riddles. Martin Mengarelli served as our “Ah” Counter and Ballot Counter. He tracked how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. As ballot counter, he was the “keeper of the votes”. Adrian Marable served as our Grammarian where he was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.
Our “Word of the Day” was resilient. When used as an adjective, it describes something that is springing back: rebounding.
Sharon Semidey was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. She utilized technology to show the green, yellow, and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. When that failed, she resorted to red, yellow, and green folders.
Sonny Tolbert helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. Due to us having a full line up of speakers, he called on Jagi Natarajan to talk to the Queen of Rona on our behalf to relieve us of this pandemic and Irene Nelson to tell us the first thing she will do after this pandemic is over.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting Marcus Singleton talked about, “Discovery and Rediscovering the Hidden You.” He talked about his trip to Luray Caverns and how his experience can show us how it helps our own life journey. Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil spoke on “Volunteering your Way to Health.” He reiterated three things about volunteering: make the connection, make it pure, and take the right dose. Sam Mullis provided a question and answer speech session titled, “Voting: Our Civic Responsibility.” He went into detail on ways to register to vote, what to expect when you vote (in person or by absentee), and what happens to your ballot after you’ve voted.
Due to the length of the speeches, we had a 5 minute break. Sonny Tolbert started our Feedback portion of the meeting by calling on the Evaluators, Cindy Alcombright, Nicole Augustine, and Al Minter to present areas of improvement for our speakers as well as point out areas where they excelled. Prasanth was awarded the “Ah Stick” during our meeting.
Martin presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Irene Nelson; Best Speaker: Marcus Singleton; Best Evaluator: Irene Nelson.
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.
