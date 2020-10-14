CLUB NEWS: Toastmasters aim to reclaim 2020

For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting Marcus Singleton talked about, “Discovery and Rediscovering the Hidden You.” He talked about his trip to Luray Caverns and how his experience can show us how it helps our own life journey. Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil spoke on “Volunteering your Way to Health.” He reiterated three things about volunteering: make the connection, make it pure, and take the right dose. Sam Mullis provided a question and answer speech session titled, “Voting: Our Civic Responsibility.” He went into detail on ways to register to vote, what to expect when you vote (in person or by absentee), and what happens to your ballot after you’ve voted.

Due to the length of the speeches, we had a 5 minute break. Sonny Tolbert started our Feedback portion of the meeting by calling on the Evaluators, Cindy Alcombright, Nicole Augustine, and Al Minter to present areas of improvement for our speakers as well as point out areas where they excelled. Prasanth was awarded the “Ah Stick” during our meeting.

Martin presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Irene Nelson; Best Speaker: Marcus Singleton; Best Evaluator: Irene Nelson.

Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.