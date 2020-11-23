COLUMN: Take down the bow for a little self-therapy

When you pull back the bow, the bow is unlike a firearm in that it wants to shoot. It isn’t waiting for any input from you. It enters a struggle with you as it tries to send the arrow away, while your struggle is a bit different. You not only struggle to keep the string pulled back full-draw, but you float the site pin over the target, waiting for it to drop on that one small spot.

You see, you don’t settle a point on the site on the target face and when it is locked in squeeze a trigger. No, the bow isn’t set up on sand bags for support. The bow isn’t propped between shoulder and opposing forearm while laying on the ground in prone position in order to have the site completely stationary over the target. The bow requires you to move around the target face. Yes, floating the site is probably the best term.

You remain at full draw after pulling back 70 pounds, at which it smoothly but abruptly drops to around 10 pounds of pull-back. Then you hold. You nestle you draw hand into your cheek. It becomes a familiar and comfortable place. Your eye lines a small hole in the string with the site coming off the riser. And you float.