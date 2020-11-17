COLUMN: The hard work of duck hunting – but worth it

I’ll be honest. I hated duck hunting when I was young.

Duck hunting required lots of energy. It seemed like it took weeks of preparation for just one morning’s hunt. At least that is the way if felt for me as a kid. It was akin to reading time during English class in elementary school. While the clock only showed 30 minutes of elapsed time, my brain experienced several years of doldrum.

First you had to rig the decoys. Then you had to wrap the lines around the bottom of the decoy. Then you had to hook the weight through a little loop on the bottom so the line wouldn’t become untangled. Then you had to place all the decoys in the bag. Then you had to take the heavy bag and place it in the boat. See how something so simple just became tedious?

We would pull out the clothes to wear that morning the night before. First you had your underwear. Then you had your underwear that went over your underwear. Then you had pants and long-sleeved shirt. Then you had a thicker shirt to go over that shirt. Then you had your outerwear. I mean, once Mom helped get clothing that would keep me warm and semi-dry, I looked like a mini-Michelin man in camo.