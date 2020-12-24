HOWARD: Hunter safety includes tree stands

It’s nearly the end of tree stand season. I understand. Yet I am still going to write this column on tree stands.
You see, a few weeks ago something terrible happened. Not to me, but to someone else. A 17-year-old hunter from North Carolina went on a hunt in Mississippi. Of course, the hunt was not the terrible thing.
The tree stand Justin Lee Smith was climbing twisted to the side. On the twist, it threw Justin from the stand to the ground 10 feet below. Justin’s rifle impaled him in the chest. Justin called authorities however he did not make it and died from the injuries before medical officials arrived.
It sounds like a freak accident the way it is described. However, it is anything but uncommon. Climbing and descending tree stands are one of the top causes of hunting accidents and deaths, and there are a number of ways in which things can turn towards an unfavorable outcome.
Twisting of the stand occurs when it is not anchored properly. The stand is only using two points of contact to the earth, and rotation at the tree can happen as weight is shifted even if there is a strap or chain around the tree. Ground anchors on the bottom of the ladder portion of the stand, and the mid-height support bracket that is supposed to be strapped to the tree helps prevent the rotation.
At this time of year, when we have freezing temperatures and dew points that show up as frost, is another dangerous time. Frost on the steps of the metal ladder rungs from early morning climbs prior to daylight is ripe for slipping.
Even early fall hunts can create hazards that are not expected. Wasps, bees, and hornets like to take up residence in locations such as tree stands as they provide proper cover for the nests. Now, when you climb the stand that first time and a swarm of flying, stinging, insects attack, you don’t think about safely getting down. Your only thoughts are to get away and get away as fast as possible.
Cleaning up around the stands also require attention to safety. Clipping limbs and pulling vines near the stand can easily fool the hunter into reaching out just a tad further. If pulling the limb and making the cut, weight is shifted quickly, which can result in a fall.
Now, how can we handle all of this to prevent tree stand disasters? First, make sure the tree stand is properly secured. Check the straps and chains. Make sure the ground below is firm.
Then check the steps for strength and loose or slippery contact areas. Look underneath the platform, steps and sides of the ladder for foreign substances, plants such as vines, and our stinging insects.
Use a safety harness when climbing. Carry a rope with you up the stand, leaving your firearm, bow or crossbow on the ground and attached to one end. When reaching the top of the stand and seated on the platform, then haul the gear up the stand with the rope. Make sure the weapon is facing the ground and the rope doesn’t swing it towards anything such as limbs that could make contact with the trigger. Of course, make sure it is unloaded. For a crossbow, when leaving the stand, make sure you have already decocked the crossbow bolt prior to lowering the weapon.