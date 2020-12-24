HOWARD: Hunter safety includes tree stands

Even early fall hunts can create hazards that are not expected. Wasps, bees, and hornets like to take up residence in locations such as tree stands as they provide proper cover for the nests. Now, when you climb the stand that first time and a swarm of flying, stinging, insects attack, you don’t think about safely getting down. Your only thoughts are to get away and get away as fast as possible.

Cleaning up around the stands also require attention to safety. Clipping limbs and pulling vines near the stand can easily fool the hunter into reaching out just a tad further. If pulling the limb and making the cut, weight is shifted quickly, which can result in a fall.

Now, how can we handle all of this to prevent tree stand disasters? First, make sure the tree stand is properly secured. Check the straps and chains. Make sure the ground below is firm.

Then check the steps for strength and loose or slippery contact areas. Look underneath the platform, steps and sides of the ladder for foreign substances, plants such as vines, and our stinging insects.