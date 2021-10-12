Jump-ropers aim for New York with fundraiser

Jumping Dreams Double Dutch is hosting a fundraising initiative to provide a once-in-a-life-time opportunity for its jump roping youth — a chance to compete at the “World Famous Apollo Theatre.” The group aims to raise $6,000 to help offset equipment and travel expenses to send athletes to New York this December for a national competition.

The fundraiser is orchestrated through Apex Leadership Co.’s Anython program, a web-based format that allows organizations and individuals to reach limitless potential when raising funds through the help of technology and the internet to expand their reach. This approach also offers a nearly limitless and contactless way for supporters to donate. Supporters can pledge any dollar amount for every jump completed within five minutes (up to 100 jumps), and flat fee donations can also be made.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Jump-A-Thon will take place at the Battle of the Borders Jump Rope Competition and Clinic at Butler High School in Charlotte. To learn more about the fundraiser and to make a donation, visit www.anython.com/jumpingdreams.

Founded in 2017, Jumping Dreams is a non-profit organization focused on mental, physical and social wellbeing for youth through recreational and competitive jump roping in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more about Jumping Dreams, visit www.jumpingdreamsdd.org. For more about Anython and Apex Leadership Co., visit www.apexleadershipco.com.