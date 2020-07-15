Scarlett Black honored by Zeta Phi Beta for professional achievements
Scarlett Black honored by Zeta Phi Beta for professional achievements

  Updated
Scarlett Black

The Zeta 100 is a unique collective of sorors, spanning every profession, chosen for their career accomplishments, leadership, and dedication to their fields. This initiative promotes networking opportunities and highlights the excellence of our sorors, while inspiring and empowering the next generation of Zeta leaders.

During its Centennial commemoration and virtual events, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated recognized Scarlet Harvey Black, as a leader in the field of Education, and named her to “The Zeta 100” on July 1.

Black is the former National First and Second Vice President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Prior to these positions, she served as the Southeastern Regional Director and the South Carolina State Director. She is a Diamond Life Member and a Centennial Circle of Pearls.

In the category of Education, Black earned numerous professional “firsts” in a career than spanned forty-two years. These included the following:

*First African American Counselor in Concord City Schools

*First African American Lead Counselor at Concord High School

*First African American Director of SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test)

*Testing Center, Concord High School, Concord, North Carolina.

*Founder and Advisor of the Gold Key Society, Concord High School to promote racial harmony, and sponsored the school’s first Jerry Lewis’ Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Telethon.

*First Elementary Administrative Assistant, Greenville County Schools

*Out of 104 schools, in largest school district in the State of South Carolina, the first member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated to be named Principal.

*Selected by the State of South Carolina Senate to the Greenville County's First Steps Partnership Board.

*Charter member to Greenville County’s Save Our Sons (SOS) Executive Board, a mentoring and advocacy organization for minority and disadvantage males ages 10 through 18.

*Licensed by the State of South Carolina licensing board as a LPC (Licensed Professional Counselor).

*Danforth Fellow in Educational Leadership.

