Toastmasters gaining momentum for the new year

The Goldmine Toastmasters' Aug. 1 meeting demonstrated its growing momentum in the new Toastmaster year.
Jagi Natarajan was the Toastmaster of the Day, and he interspersed tidbits of love for and scientific facts about our environment, including the climate positive feedback loop. Carol Mather opened the meeting with a quote from Steve Gilliland's book: “My wish for you is that when you look in the mirror, you see yourself.” Gayle Pum served as our Table Topics Master and presented questions around the feeling of appreciation. Jay Morgado, the first respondent, appreciates his kids, grandkids, and even the warm weather, while Harita Sri is inspired by her daughter's egregiousness in social situations. Sam Mullis closed the table topics with his appreciation of the little things, including his long, white beard, which he uses to bring joy to the little ones as Santa during the holidays.
The two prepared speakers of the meeting gave us a lot to think about. Brenda Stowe presented “Eight Seconds.” Though we have many differences with a goldfish, the most surprising is that they have a longer attention span than the average human. Think like your audience and give them the “Why.” You have 8 seconds to capture an audience's attention, and she shared tips to do that. Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil presented “Leadership Lessons from COVID-19.” These included five main lessons ranging from welcoming change to being thankful. Ah, appreciation again.
As always, our third speaking segment of the meeting is providing feedback: Time to appreciate what went well in the speech and identify potential for improvements. Martin Mengarelli, as evaluator No. 1, mentioned how Brenda grabbed our attention right away with a question and appreciated her strategic pauses, giving him time to reflect. Irene Nelson, evaluator No. 2, mentioned that Prasanth met his objectives and did an excellent job of presenting an informative speech that was relatable and engaging.
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, visit www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!