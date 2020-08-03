You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual Griefshare meeting sponsored by Oak Grove Baptist
View Comments

Virtual Griefshare meeting sponsored by Oak Grove Baptist

Only $3 for 13 weeks
GriefShare

Oak Grove Baptist Church, 200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg, is hosting the online/virtual GriefShare seminar series starting Saturday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Are you or a loved one experiencing grief? It hurts to lose someone. Find help at GriefShare.

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.

In the meantime, we offer a free daily email of encouragement. Receive an encouraging email message every day for a year. These short messages will inspire you and provide practical information as you grieve the loss of your loved one. Sign up for the GriefShare daily emails. https://www.griefshare.org/dailyemails

“It helped me simply get through each day,” a participant said.

For more information, call 704-421-2250.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week Penelope
Lifestyles

Pet of the Week Penelope

Meet Penelope, a beautiful yellow Lab, who is super-sweet and loving. She loves to play and cuddle. She does have an old injury that was not c…

Taking care of a tick bite
Lifestyles

Taking care of a tick bite

  • Updated

Most tick bites are painless and cause only minor signs and symptoms, such as redness, swelling or a sore on the skin. But some ticks transmit…

Watch Now: Related Video

Navarro: This is the issue with Microsoft potentially buying TikTok

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics