Virtual Griefshare meeting sponsored by Oak Grove Baptist

Oak Grove Baptist Church, 200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg, is hosting the online/virtual GriefShare seminar series starting Saturday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Are you or a loved one experiencing grief? It hurts to lose someone. Find help at GriefShare.
GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.
In the meantime, we offer a free daily email of encouragement. Receive an encouraging email message every day for a year. These short messages will inspire you and provide practical information as you grieve the loss of your loved one. Sign up for the GriefShare daily emails. https://www.griefshare.org/dailyemails
“It helped me simply get through each day,” a participant said.
For more information, call 704-421-2250.
