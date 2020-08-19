'Vivacious' word of the day for Toastmasters

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Aug. 15. Samuel Mullis served as our Toastmaster.
Gayle Pum opened our meeting with two Thoughts of the Day with a quote from Coco Chanel, “Hard times arouse an instinctive desire for authenticity.” Her other quote was from Berne Brown, “Authenticity is a collection of choices that we have to make every day. It’s about the choice to show up and be real; the choice to be honest; the choice to let our true selves be seen.”
Sam Mullis served as our Joke Master. Our “Ah” Counter was none other than Jay Morgado. He counted how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Sharon Semidey served as our Grammarian where she counted how many times our word of the day was used and offered interesting uses of the English language.
Our “Word of the Day” was vivacious. When used as an adjective, it describes someone or something that is sprightly; lively in temper, conduct, or spirit. Nicole Augustine was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. Due to technical difficulties, Irene jumped in by serving as our timer. She used a green leaf, yellow folder, and her red shirt she was wearing to notify each person speaking of their time limits. Our ballot counter was Carol Mather.
Marcus Singleton helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. Our guests, Tracy Baker and Zoey Huang, volunteered to participate in this portion of our meeting. Marcus “voluntold” our members, Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil, Sonny Tolbert, and Sharon Semidey to participate as well.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, Brenda Stowe spoke for 6-8 minutes on “Be Your Own Superhero”. In her speech, she talked about super heroes and how we can be one to inspire and motivate others.
After a 10 minute break, Sam called on Jagi Natarajan to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Harita presented areas of improvement as well as point out areas where Brenda excelled. Sharon acknowledged six members and guests that used the Word of the Day. Jay awarded the “Ah” stick to Marcus.
At the end of the meeting, Carol presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Tracy Baker; Best Speaker: Brenda Stowe; Best Evaluator: Harita Sri.
Special Announcement: WE are having a virtual Humorous Speech and Evaluation Contest on Sept. 5th.
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.
