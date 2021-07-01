Lilly
Lilly is a sweet 4 month old puppy who loves people and especially children. She gets along well with other... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Following the investigation, KPD obtained a search warrant for the residence and found on site 470 grams of cocaine, 58.8 pounds (26,692 grams) of marijuana, 1,597 dosage units of Ecstasy (MDMA) and $18,789 in cash.
- Updated
Smyly has been arrested and charged with five counts of Felony Embezzlement and five counts of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretenses,
"I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose," Berry said of the timing of the anthem. "I was pissed, to be honest."
It’s been an interesting and exciting week. I’ve picked a couple of ripe tomatoes and got to watch a thrilling regional championship game in f…
- Updated
She's at it again folks. TuxedoKat brings interactive art to Downtown Concord.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Doing it to the Max: Mount Pleasant’s White is doing big things after starting out small
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – For years, he was almost always the smallest kid in his class, but he never was the kid who lacked confidence.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cabarrus County players fill N.C. coaches’ all-state teams (WITH PHOTO GALLERY)
- Updated
CONCORD – Fourteen Cabarrus County softball players culminated their strong 2021 seasons by earning coveted spots on all-state teams, accordin…
- Updated
It's tiny. It's quaint. And now it's the home of a new fine art gallery in Concord.
- Updated
After an award winning event in 2020, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is planning to host yet another multi-neighborhood National Night Out.
The more dangerous and more transmissible Delta variant has spread to nearly every state in the US, causing health experts to reconsider COVID-19 measures.