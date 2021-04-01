Local student places in National Aviation Art Contest

​RALEIGH – Five North Carolina students are soaring after their artwork earned them top honors in the 2021 National Aviation Art Contest, as well as a chance to compete in an international contest.

Put another way, more than half of this year’s national winners are from the Tar Heel State.

After placing in the top three (across the three age categories) of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s State Art Contest earlier this year, winning students’ paintings were sent on to the national competition hosted by the National Association of State Aviation Officials in Washington, D.C.

Their art will now be sent to Switzerland to compete in the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s International Art Competition.

The winning students this year are: