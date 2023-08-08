EMORY, VA – Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to the spring 2023 Dean's list. To be named to the Dean’s list a student must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
Concord – Garrison Bullock, Kate Prager,
Charlotte – Beh Reh.
Davidson – Paige Woodworth.
Huntersville – Jacob Morgan.
