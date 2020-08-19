CCM still in need of food pantry volunteers

Cooperative Christian Ministries is looking for volunteers for its Food Pantry Network.
CCM's food pantries are still open to serve local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry needs volunteers that are able to serve in the food pantry one day a week from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Anyone that would like to volunteer can fill out CCM's volunteer application online at https://cooperativeministry.com/volunteer-application/
CCM Volunteer Coordinator Lorie Williams is also available to help anyone that would like to join. She can be reached at lwilliams@cooperativeministry.com or 704-490-4245.
