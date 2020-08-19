You have permission to edit this article.
CCM still in need of food pantry volunteers
CCM still in need of food pantry volunteers

  • Updated
Cooperative Christian Ministry

Cooperative Christian Ministries is looking for volunteers for its Food Pantry Network.

CCM's food pantries are still open to serve local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry needs volunteers that are able to serve in the food pantry one day a week from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Anyone that would like to volunteer can fill out CCM's volunteer application online at https://cooperativeministry.com/volunteer-application/

CCM Volunteer Coordinator Lorie Williams is also available to help anyone that would like to join. She can be reached at lwilliams@cooperativeministry.com or 704-490-4245.

