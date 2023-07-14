For most family-owned businesses, to be in operation beyond a generation is pretty impressive. To still be going strong through seven generations, with no signs of slowing down?

That is incredibly rare. And that’s exactly where the Cook Cattle Farm finds itself, having been continuously operated by the Cook family in Concord since at least 1860.

It’s that consistency and longevity that makes owner Bryan Cook most proud about the business, which began with his fourth great-grandfather Mathias Cook. It is one of more than 800 farms across North Carolina to qualify as Century Farms, having been around for at least 100 years.

Cook Cattle was also recently named the Conservation Farm Family of the Year for Cabarrus County.

“We’re one of the older farms in the area for sure,” Cook said.

At its height, the farm had at least 1,500 acres, with land going back all the way to Concord High School, Cook said. It currently has around 300 acres.

Having focused predominately on producing cotton during its early years, the farm, at 1331 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, switched to cattle in the 1940s, Cook said.

Troy Cook and his brother, William, expanded the cattle operation and oversaw the farm for many decades until Troy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 1996. The farm had close to 400 cattle during that time, said Cook, who was Troy’s grandson.

Following Troy’s death, his son Aaron managed the farm for several years before Cook, 33, took over around 2010.

Working on and maintaining the farm has been a love of Cook’s for most of his life, dating back to when he was a child, helping his grandfather.

“You’ve got to love to do this, you really do,” he said, noting a farm can easily get neglected if not constantly looked after. “You’re always striving to do better and better and better.”

Much of what Cook has learned about managing the farm has been through simple trial and error.

“There’s been a lot of things I’ve had to learn the hard way,” Cook said.

Cook, who works for the city of Concord, said his favorite part of being a farmer is watching things grow.

“My main passion is in the springtime, planting corn and cutting hay,” he said.

Another interest of Cook’s has been building up the cattle herd. Always looking to improve genetics, he looks to buy the best bulls and keeps the best heifers. He estimates there are typically around 160 to 170 cows on the farm at any one time.

Diversifying and growing the farm

Looking to diversify the business, the farm transitioned from selling cows at local stockyards to opening a meat market in 2018.

Aside from numerous beef products, including brisket, burgers, and an assortment of steaks, the market also sells pork and poultry products. (Cook gets his chickens from Alana Finley, an 18-yer-old who operates Green A Acres and recently graduated from Mount Pleasant High School.) The farm also sells hay and corn.

Cook runs the market with his wife, Hannah, along with their parents.

“We wanted to have more control over what we got for those animals,” Cook said. “We sell everything that we raise through this store.”

Hannah, who began dating Cook in 2011 before marrying him three years later, said she never envisioned herself marrying a farmer. That changed when she met Cook. Hannah said she was attracted to Cook’s confidence and dedication to the farm.

Having known very little about farm life before meeting Cook, Hannah said she has appreciated learning what it takes to run the farm. She asks questions all the time “because I’m learning something new every day.”

Hannah has enjoyed the success of the meat market, especially the chance to help teach others about the farm.

“It’s nice, to me, having the meat market to be able to educate other people” who might not be familiar with farm life, Hannah said.

Looking to the future

Cook also is looking to acquire more land, in order to further grow the farm.

He wants to make sure the farm is as healthy and profitable as possible, in order to someday hand off the business to his 2 1/2-year-old son Landon, just like he took over from his father.

“I feel like that’s tradition and that’s kind of my duty,” he said. “It’s on my shoulders now to make the farm better than the generation before me. I want to make it even better for Landon.”

Landon, who already knows more about tractors than most adults, often acts as Cook's shadow, following him around the farm. He enjoys riding tractors with his dad and helping feed the cows.

“He calls them (the cows) to get them to come in,” Hannah said.

“I can see his love of farming already,” Cook said. “I think that’s something that is really important. I’m really not doing this for me anymore, I’m doing this for Landon.

Only two miles from downtown Concord, Cook also wants to grow the farm to protect it against possible development in the future.

“If I could preserve this for another generation, that would be my ultimate goal,” he said.

“When Landon is able to take over, he’s going to have so much of an advantage because he’s so far ahead of where I started.”

The meat market, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary, is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.