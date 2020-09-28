'How do we do this?': A look at how COVID-19 impacts tourism

CABARRUS COUNTY – The novel coronavirus pandemic’s impacted on the tourism and hospitality sectors of Cabarrus County’s economy is so heavy, the industries may not be able to fully recover until 2022, according to the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The 2019 Visitor Impact data for Cabarrus County was released by CCCVB this month and it showed that visitors spent $478.16 million that year. An annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina showed that there was a 1.9% increase in visitor spending from 2018 to 2019. But that increase will not be seen in 2020’s numbers, Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter said.
The economic impact
“No one has ever experienced anything like this,” Carpenter said in an interview with the Independent Tribune discussing tourism’s impact on the county’s economy. “If we had to guess, we wouldn’t be recovered until 2022, but it all depends.”
Some businesses in the county have been shut down for almost seven months and are struggling from those impacts.
Essential businesses, like hotels, have been open but are still losing revenue. According to a press release from the CCCVB over $24 million in hotel revenue has been lost in Cabarrus County since the pandemic caused shutdowns. This brings hotel revenue down 60% from last year and equates to over $540,000 in lost local taxes. Since March, 1,400 hotel sector jobs were lost. Those figures do not include lost revenue, taxes, or jobs in local restaurants, retailers and attractions.
Hotels have still reinvented their guest experiences and have put in new health and safety protocols to keep guests safe. At the beginning of the pandemic, one hotel in the county opened a floor strictly for guests who were quarantining for COVID. Even with these adaptions, hotels have sill lost revenue.
“The longer we sit still,” Carpenter said, “the longer it will take to recover.”
With the pandemic’s numbers still not trending in the right direction to allow the state to move into Phase 3 of reopening, tourism and hospitality businesses have suffered losses that will take time to recover. The longer the pandemic is here, the longer the recovery.
The overall loss in tourism for 2020 is in stark contrast to the 2019 Cabarrus County Tourism Impact. Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Cabarrus County was $113.69 million. State tax revenues totaled $26.91 million and local tax revenues totaled $8.36 million from travel to Cabarrus County. And tax savings for residents that were generated by visitor spending was $165.64 per resident. This year, Carpenter said that number will be closer to zero.
Attractions, closed and reopened
Cabarrus County has two of the largest tourism attractions in the state at exit 49, Carpenter said – the Concord Mills Mall and the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Retail has been able to open back up and welcome shoppers. But the Speedway has seen a drastic reduction in visitors, but it has been innovative. After the Speedway hosted the Cabarrus County High School graduation ceremony, there was a road map for how to host events safely, Carpenter said. The drive-in movie idea was born out of the graduation.
That kind of innovation has also been seen by smaller businesses in the area, Carpenter said.
Local business’ response
“Everyone has had to hit a reset button, back up and say, ‘How do we do this?’,” she said.
Local businesses have taken an initiative to adapt to the new circumstances. Emily Burkhart, Southern Grace Distilleries Inc. director of operations and tourism, said the distillery took time during the shutdown to implement new protocols and to better the business.
Southern Grace Distilleries has limited its tours to 12 people instead of the normal maximum of 25. The distillery has also made changes to the tour experience to aid in guest safety. Tour guides wear masks and encourage guests to also wear one.
“There is plenty of space for people to distance themselves. We have also slightly altered our tour itself, for example, guests never need to touch a door handle,” she said.
Like other businesses, the distillery had implemented curbside pickup for online orders. Other aspects of the distillery have also changed. While it was closed, Burkhart said, there was a great opportunity to make improvements to the store.
“We were actually able to use the slow period to make some improvements to our store, so customers will have a better experience now than they did pre-COVID,” Burkhart said.
The distillery also took time to stop production in order to help the community.
“Southern Grace Distilleries has been very fortunate throughout this whole time. Initially we stopped production of our Sun Dog whiskey line and Conviction Bourbon to make hand sanitizer,” she said. “We still have that available as needed, but we have started production up again.”
With Phase 2.5 starting this month, other businesses were able to reopen.
The Great Wolf Lodge near Concord Mills Mall reopened at 30% capacity. The 402-room resort had been closed for about six months. During that time, the resort formed its Paw Pledged program with new sanitation protocols and a guest experience with an emphasis on health and safety, General Manager Angie Brown said.
Some amenities in the resort are still closed – like the arcade – but staff have already put together a sanitation and safety plan for when the arcade is allowed to open.
Far reaching impacts
But even with businesses reopening, tourism is still limited in the county. This has resulted in impacts to the CCCVB. The Convention and Visitors Bureau went from having 25 employees to 10.
“It was a double whammy,” Carpenter said. “I had to let go of people but not because of something they did wrong.”
Charlotte was also supposed to host the Republic national convention. The event was later cut down to a single day due to COVID-19. The CCCVB had anticipated the RNC economic impact to be similar to the impact of the 2012 Democratic National Convention, which had an estimated economic impact of $6 million in Cabarrus County.
Along with businesses’ shift in protocols and interactions, there may need to be a shift in tourists.
Redefine a tourist
Carpenter said that while the pandemic is still far from over, people are figuring out ways to travel.
“People want to travel and they want to do it safely,” she said. “Be a visitor in your own hometown.”
Residents of Cabarrus County may not know about all of the attraction in the area, Carpenter said. While traveling between states or countries may to be possible right now, traveling at home is.
Residents can check out the Cabarrus County, NC Destination Guide for local trip ideas.
But residents may have concerns about where the safest places to visit are.
Visit NC has launched Count On Me NC in partnership with CCCVB. The initiative has a set of evidence-based COVID-19 training developed by public health officials and food safety experts to give businesses a vital roadmap for reopening. Residents and visitors can use the site to see which businesses are participating.
Carpenter encourages Cabarrus County residents to use Count On Me NC to find different spots around town for a staycation, until things are in a better place to open up.
“We will be back,” Carpenter said, “and we will be back better.”
