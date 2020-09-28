'How do we do this?': A look at how COVID-19 impacts tourism

CABARRUS COUNTY – The novel coronavirus pandemic’s impacted on the tourism and hospitality sectors of Cabarrus County’s economy is so heavy, the industries may not be able to fully recover until 2022, according to the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The 2019 Visitor Impact data for Cabarrus County was released by CCCVB this month and it showed that visitors spent $478.16 million that year. An annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina showed that there was a 1.9% increase in visitor spending from 2018 to 2019. But that increase will not be seen in 2020’s numbers, Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter said.

The economic impact

“No one has ever experienced anything like this,” Carpenter said in an interview with the Independent Tribune discussing tourism’s impact on the county’s economy. “If we had to guess, we wouldn’t be recovered until 2022, but it all depends.”

Some businesses in the county have been shut down for almost seven months and are struggling from those impacts.