Local Company helps make Dream On 3's DreamBoxes come true

HARRISBURG – Dream on 3 is still making dreams happen even while social distancing with some help from Complete Design & Packaging.

When travel and gathering sizes were drastically reduced due to COVID-19, Dream On 3 had to adapt its programming immediately. Kids who already had set scheduled dreams had those dates pushed back. To show their commitment to fulfilling those dreams, Marketing Director Danielle Honeycutt said, Dream On 3 began sending out care packages to kids with postponed dreams. Complete Design & Packaging, a local company since April 2002, is a Queen City Business of the Year Finalist that helped design and provide the boxes.

“We had started using some of these boxes from Complete Design and Packaging that were customized,” Honeycutt said. “We were sending them to kids who we had told their dream was going to come true and they already had a date, but then that date was postponed due to COVID. We got familiar with this way of creating something really special for them even though we didn’t have a dream date for them or we couldn’t see them in person. They loved the boxes, it was such a huge hit.”

As the pandemic carried on, Dream On 3 created two new programs out of the care package idea. One is called Signing Day – which caters to kids who have postponed dreams – and the other is the DreamBox program.