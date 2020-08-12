Midland adds mobile food vending to permitted use

MIDLAND – The Midland Town Council has approved the addition of mobile food vending as a permitted use to the town’s development ordinance, during last night's council meeting.
The Midland Development Ordinance had not allowed mobile food vending as a permitted use in the town, Planning and Zoning Administrator Kassie Watts said. She said that due to local interest, the Planning and Zoning Committee out together a text amendment that would allow vendors to purchase an annual permit. The town council approved the text amendment 3-1.
During council’s comments, Councilman Mike Tallent brought up concerns about how sales taxes will be handled for mobile food vendors.
Councilman Allen Burnette said that he has seen many people on special media praise the food trucks in the City of Locusts and he admitted to being a fan of them as well.
“I know quite a few people in Midland go to Locust for the food trucks, and I’m one of them,” Burnette said.
He also stated that the issue of taxes should be handled by the state
“We don’t try to regulate how they pay their sales tax. I don’t see that as being our real concern that is up to the state of North Carolina,” he said.
Councilman Rich Wise voiced concerns about how mobile food vending would affect the brick and mortar businesses in the town. He said food vendors with brick and mortar invested have an investment in the town.
“I don’t think our town is big enough yet to have a food vendor,” Wise said. “I think we are stepping on the toes of the people that support this town.”
In response to concerns over brick and mortar investments, Mayor Pro-Tem Darren R. Hartsell said that, while mobile vendors may not have a physical location, they still deserved a chance to participate in the town’s economy.
“I think we are a community that welcomes all business. And to discriminate against a small business verses a bigger business is not the way I want to go,” Hartsell said. “I don’t care if you are selling one hot dog a day or ten thousand, you still should have that opportunity to sell your product.”
During the public Hearing Steve Mills – owner of Steve’s Mobile Foods and Catering – spoke about his mobile food business and how residents have reacted to it. Property owner said it was fin rented space from him.
“A lot of this, -- probably all of this – came because of me. There was no permit. I was under the understanding that because there was no permit if we had no complaint it was fine if I vend,” Mills said. “I was paying rent, paying for my equipment, paying my taxes following all of the rules of state and county and people were really enjoying it.”
Mills said that the property owner where he would sell his food was renting the space to him and was in full agreement to let him sell there. He assured the council that he held a state license and a license with the state’s Department of Revenues to vend and paid his sales taxes quarterly, as required by law. And his business wasn’t just good for him. It also seemed to help other businesses around.
“The people of Midland look for me. It became a positive thing,” he said. “I am a Midland resident. I am trying to support Midland. The businesses where I was loved having me there. It gave them more exposure, more sales. It was all positive. As far as competition. I am selling hot dogs brats and Italian sausage. Other restaurants are selling hamburgers, ice creams – full meals. I think it is an addition and another option rather than a competition to other businesses.”
The permit will allow vendors to choose three days in a week to vend and it will be valid for one year starting from the effective date. During the discussion, a few town council members suggested having the permit be valid per location. This amendment was made to the motion, so vendors will need to get one permit per each vending location in the town.
