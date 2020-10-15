Not just for plant based eaters: JuaMoto is open downtown

When they saw that their food was received well, they decided to open a restaurant.

Tau had been an architectural engineer for five years before opening JuaMoto and said he needed a change.

“I really want to get out of corporate America,” Tau explained. “It started off as a hobby. We both enjoy making different types of food. This is second nature to us. We decided to go ahead and just share it.”

Why they opened a restaurant

Both Tau and A’at eat vegan and their family does as well. Trying to find places to eat around town was difficult, they said. So they decided to be the place people could go to get good, raw vegan food.

“When we were hungry, we had to go so far. If we wanted a smoothie, we had to go so far,” A’at said. “Concord needs a push, a new life. We want to be a new energy to Downtown Concord. We want to bring a more vibrant feel. We don’t know of anywhere close that serves the way we eat here in concord.”

For Tau, he wants to change the way people view vegan food. He said people look at herbs and spices and see them as meat seasonings. But he views them as seasonings for all food.