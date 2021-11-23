Longtime Beach Boys collaborator dies from cancer

DENVER — Billy Hinsche, a singer-songwriter and musician in a 1960s pop band with Dino Martin Jr. and Desi Arnaz Jr. who later recorded and toured for decades with The Beach Boys, has died, according to friends and former associates. He was 70.

Hinsche died Saturday of cancer, actress Lucie Arnaz, a longtime friend and brother of Desi Arnaz Jr., said in an Instagram post. She also wrote that Hinsche's mother, Celia, passed away Saturday at age 95.

"One of the finest humans, friends, storytellers and musicians, on the entire planet just went home to rest," Arnaz said, noting she had known Hinsche since childhood. "We were like brother and sister," she said.

"We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday. We'll miss him greatly," Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love said via Twitter.

"All of us who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss his jovial nature and immense talent and sense of humor," Love said. "RIP Friend. We Love You Always."

"Love & Mercy Billy Hinsche," tweeted the band's Brian Wilson.