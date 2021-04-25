LOUIS
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 12:53 p.m. on Sunday at Lane Street Express located at 2013 Lane Street, according to a report from the Kannapolis Police Department.
- Updated
Cox Mill High School had more than 240 students in attendance at Saturday's event and Northwest Cabarrus expects more than 300 in two weeks.
- Updated
“Nine hundred and thirteen students are going to be going to the wrong school if you select the IPT recommendation,” Liz Altschuler, a parent representing the group proposing the alternative Green+ Plan said. “How can you do that? How is that acceptable?”
- Updated
The Greenway is now part of The Carolina Thread Trail which already boasts 300 miles of greenways across the region and has set an ambitious goal of totaling 1,600 miles when all is said and done.
We’ll have a kinder, gentler Friday Five this week after two weeks after writing mad. I saw baby ducks this week. It’s hard to stay mad with b…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Moose is Loose: Mount Pleasant brothers share the defensive backfield – and a special bond
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – For a small-town football team like the Mount Pleasant Tigers, the name on the front of the jersey means everything.
- Updated
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Union County Public Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools are all planning on hosting graduations on football fields this fall. Cabarrus County Schools is scheduled to hold theirs in a drive-thru fashion at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT— Mike Johns knows how many times his football teams have been to the mountaintops for the state playoffs. The veteran Tigers co…
- Updated
Helen McCrory has tragically passed away at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.
CONCORD – The top two girls soccer teams in the South Piedmont 3A Conference squared off Monday night, with Cox Mill getting a 4-0 victory ove…