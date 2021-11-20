LR football player found dead from gunshots; Hickory Police investigating

Omari Drovon Alexander, a 19-year-old sophomore football player at Lenoir-Rhyne University, was found dead early Saturday by Hickory Police officers.

The officers were responding to a shots fired call at approximately 12:54 a.m. at Civitan Court Apartments, 405 17th Ave. NE, when they found Alexander unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. The car's engine was still running, the police said in a news release.

Alexander had been shot multiple times. Officers attempted to provide medical aid to Alexander until Catawba County Emergency Medical Services arrived. Paramedics pronounced Alexander deceased at the scene, police said.

The police department has not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator David Moore directly at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.

Lenoir-Rhyne University President Fred Whitt sent an email to the Lenoir-Rhyne community around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, informing them of Alexander’s death. A post was made on the Lenoir-Rhyne University Facebook page as well.

Grief counseling is available for students, faculty and staff members at Lenoir-Rhyne. Counselors at the Cornerstone House on the Hickory campus will be available for walk-in hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There also will be a memorial service Monday at 10 a.m. in PE Monroe Auditorium, the email said.