The Cabarrus Creamery is open again. Yea! I know many of you are as happy about that as I am. They’re having limited hours and working back i…
The Concord Museum got to work during the pandemic, even with its doors closed, to find a way to commemorate the changes to Downtown Concord over the centuries.
CONCORD – In its first home game of the 2021 season, the Cox Mill baseball team defeated Jay M. Robinson, 9-2, at home Thursday.
Carolina Country Music Awards' 2020 Duo of the Year Walter Finley and April Dawn are using their Bring Your Own Boat concerts they held during the pandemic as a guide to a new way of touring this year.
Parika’s black-and-white portrait of Michelle Obama will now be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Second and third place winners Knox Barringer and Andrea Jean will have their pieces displayed in Congressman Richard Hudson's office.
Hickory Ridge's Bryson Battle and Northwest Cabarrus's Cameron Meyer are two of six finalists for Best Actor in the 2021 Blumey Awards.
HARRISBURG – On Friday, South Caldwell’s softball team defeated top-seeded Hickory Ridge, 16-0, in five innings in the Class 4A state quarterf…
The theatre has been closed since Feb. 11 to complete three separate projects including the restoration of the historic marquee.
“This is what we signed up for,” Atrium Health Cabarrus Nurse Renay Jones said describing the pandemic. In 2021 Nurses Week is now Nurses Month put on by the American Nurses Association and the world Health Organization, giving thanks to healthcare workers for their dedication in the pandemic.
The Cannon Ballers debuted a stadium, a top-10 pitching prospect and an anchor for the revitalizing downtown on Tuesday and the best is yet to come.