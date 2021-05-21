Marty
Concord Police has sent out a silver alert for a local woman whose family last saw her Saturday, May 15.
This development is centered around the new interchange at I-85 at Exit 65 and will feature more than 278 acres which will include housing — both single-family homes and apartments — hotels, retail and warehouse space.
KANNAPOLIS — City Council Member Ryan Dayvault announced his candidacy for Mayor of Kannapolis in a Facebook post Sunday.
Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies and, of course, fireworks. Events will be h…
The Kannapolis City Council will vote Monday night on a development proposal for the former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property.
MIDLAND — Nineteen-year-old Grant Helms of Helms Masonry is the 2021 Champion of the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association’s Annual …
A look at the best school district in each state.
Habitat For Humanity Cabarrus County helped a Concord single-mother provide a home for her two children as she worked fulltime at Amazon and put in over 300 sweat equity hours into the homeownership program.
CONCORD — Thomas Porter celebrated the end of his first century by driving his great-grandchildren around in a Gator disguised as a dinosaur. …
The City of Concord announced Emma Sellers as its first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Coordinator. She will liaison for the newly established Concord United Committee.