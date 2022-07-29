Shy but super sweet! Loves to be held and will sleep with you and cuddle View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
She wants other girls to never give up on their dreams.
HARRISBURG — Back in 2011, an 11-year-old Little Leaguer from Harrisburg suddenly found himself lucky enough to be living a little boy’s dream.
She likes good food, catching fireflies and teaching preschoolers about germs.
Public parking will be set at an hourly rate.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing person, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Deal Road, Mooresville.
Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.
The tax rate increased by eight cents.
It has been our sense that the Community Free Clinic of Concord has been underused for some time.
KANNAPOLIS — A birthday is already a special occasion. Each year can launch a new path along your journey of life. When it is your centennial,…
Current expiration date system leads to confused consumers and wasted food. A food safety researcher explains another way to know what’s too old to eat.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.