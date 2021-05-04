Mecklenburg County man scores $250,000 prize

RALEIGH – Anthony Williams of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 ticket and watched it reveal a $250,000 top prize.

Williams purchased his winning 20X The Cash ticket from the GA Mart on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

The new 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000. Three top prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like 20X The Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $60.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.