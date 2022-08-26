Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
KANNAPOLIS – “Coach Kaylee” is coming to a softball field near you.
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
MOUNT PLEASANT – A veteran player made a big splash in a new coach’s first victory on a freshly carpeted field at Mount Pleasant Friday.
Results from Friday night’s season-opening high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarr…
EDITOR’S NOTE: Councilman J.C. McKenzie, a retired electrical contractor, has served on the Concord City Council for five years. He has co-cha…
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
CONCORD – It wasn’t looking good for Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Northwest Cabarrus Friday night.
It’s back to school time. Most colleges and universities are cranking up back up this week and in the coming days. So is Barber-Scotia College…
CONCORD — The Cabarrus County district attorney told Channel 9′s Allison Latos on Wednesday that no charges will be filed against the police o…
KANNAPOLIS – Versatile junior Xavier Chambers scored on both sides of the ball as Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked A.L. Brown won its eighth st…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.