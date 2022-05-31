 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial Day — A time to remember

  • Updated
Memorial Day

The annual parade began the ceremonies for the program sponsored by Beaver-Pittman American Legion Post 115 and the Ladies Auxiliary unit 115.

 David Roman photos, RomanDA Photography

The annual Kannapolis Memorial Day service was held at Veterans Park. The event is presented annually by American Legion Post 115 and Auxiliary.

Memorial day 5.jpg
Memorial day 4.jpg
Memorial Day

Maj. Gen. Charles H. Swannack Jr., U.S. Army, retired, was the featured speaker.
Memorial Day

The annual Kannapolis Memorial Day observance was held in Veterans Park downtown. Gold Star Families were recognized, along with the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

Photographer David Roman shared these photos with us.

Memorial Day

The 20th anniversary of the Ride of Pride from Freightliner in Cleveland was part of the parade. The big rig was decorated to honor veterans who died in service or were missing in action.
