Memorial for late coach Rose to be held at Halton

CHARLOTTE—The family of former Charlotte 49ers head men’s basketball coach Lee Rose will be hosting a memorial service inside Halton Arena on Saturday.

Rose, who led the 49ers to Final Four in 1977, died in April at age 85.

Doors will open for visitation with the family beginning at 3 p.m. The memorial service will then run from 4-5 p.m. before a reception from 5-7 p.m. in the arena.

Attendees are asked to arrive in business casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, the Rose family has asked those who knew Coach Rose to consider donating to the Coach Lee Rose Foundation by visiting https://coachleerosefoundation.org.

Women’s final will cap Olympic soccerThe Olympic soccer competition at the 2024 Paris Games will conclude with the women’s final — instead of the men’s — for the first time.

FIFA announced the Olympic soccer competition schedule on Wednesday. The governing body also said there will be no double-headers in France, making each match a standalone event.

The women’s final will take place on Aug. 10 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The men’s gold-medal match will be played at the same stadium the day before.

The combined tournament will start on July 24 and go to seven cities in France: Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne.

As host, France’s men’s team will play in the tournament opener in Marseille, while the women’s team will play on July 25 in Lyon, site of 2019 Women’s World Cup final.

“That this should take place in France is particularly exciting,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a prepared statement. “A country with a distinguished history of developing and excelling in both men’s and women’s football, which has hosted some of the most iconic FIFA tournaments in history, including the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019, and where FIFA has recently re-opened an office to better serve its 211 member associations.”

The U.S. women secured a spot in the Olympics by winning the CONCACAF W Championship, while Brazil and Colombia qualified at the Copa America.

On the men’s side, the U.S. team and the Dominican Republic earned spots at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

Hurricanes re-sign BearRALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year, $2.2 million contract.

The team announced the deal Thursday, exactly one year since the Hurricanes acquired Bear in a trade with Edmonton.

Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games last season. He struggled to find a rhythm after a bout with COVID-19 in late November and was a healthy scratch for Carolina’s 14 playoff games.

“I’ve never been through something like that,” Bear said in June. “Honestly, for a long time, it’s tough; it’s like you can’t breathe but like you don’t know if you’re out of shape or can’t push yourself to that point because you just simply couldn’t. That was the most challenging part.”

The 25-year-old Bear was a restricted free agent who had filed for arbitration, with a hearing set for Aug. 8.

Carolina has made the playoffs for four straight seasons but lost in a seven-game, second-round series to the New York Rangers in May.