MIKE RUFFIN: You can’t explain away The Gospel

“All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting, and training in righteousness so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” (1 Timothy 3:16-17)

Did you ever hear of the Jesus Seminars? They were started in the 1970s by a man named Robert Funk. At first sight, you might think they are meetings where groups discussed Biblical truths. However, their belief is that Jesus was a mortal man born to two human parents. They do not believe he performed miracles or died as a substitute for sinners. They also say he did not rise from the dead. They even produced a new translation of the New Testament to use as their source!

Sadly, their guiding principles are very much believed today by a lot of so-called Christians. Many people who think they are Christians believe most of the beliefs Christians hold are nothing more than myths. In fact, before I was saved in 1991, I called myself a Christian, but I actually believed some of what I’m about to tell you.

Some of the intellectual biblical scholars who created Jesus Seminars teach that only 18% of the verses in the Bible attributed to Jesus were actually spoken by him. Here’s a sample of what they told a newspaper reporter back in 1998 and still believe today:

“Was Jesus born of a virgin?” Not likely. Stories of virgin births were common in the Greco-Roman world.

“Did he walk on water?” Probably not. The story is meant to be read as an allegory.

“Did he intend to found a new religion?” No. He was essentially Jewish and wanted to reform his own faith.

Is it any wonder why the Lord said through the Prophet Isaiah, “Therefore once more I will astonish these people with wonder upon wonder; the wisdom of the wise will perish, the intelligence of the intelligent will vanish”? (Isaiah 29:14)

The people who are “adding to and taking away” to change Biblical doctrines are false prophets. The Gospel speaks for itself. In fact, the Bible warns us about those who claim they can enrich your faith. “Beware of false prophets who come disguised as harmless sheep but are really wolves that will tear you apart.” (Matthew 7:15)

The Apostle Paul also confronted false prophets in his day. They were called Gnostics and challenged a lot of the same notions about Jesus that today’s Jesus Seminars question. That’s why the Apostles’ Creed was written. It’s my anthem as well as my response to those who question the authenticity of the Gospel because every word of it is recorded in the Bible.

“I believe in God, the Father Almighty, maker of heaven and earth,

And in Jesus Christ, His only Son, our Lord,

Who was conceived by the Holy Ghost, born of the Virgin Mary,

Suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died and was buried.

He descended into hell. The third day he rose from the dead.

He ascended into heaven, and sitteth at the right hand of God, the Father Almighty.

From thence he shall come to judge the living and the dead.

I believe in the Holy Ghost, the holy Catholic church, the communion of saints,

The forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and the life everlasting.

Amen.”

The Apostle John gave some great advice when you’re not sure about things like Jesus Seminars. It’s still true today. “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.” (1 John 4:1)

Jesus was even more emphatic. “And many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but he who stands firm to the end will be saved.” (Matthew 24:11-13)

Stand firm at the Cross, my friends. The ground there is built on The Solid Rock!