Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CONCORD — N.C. Department of Transportation officials invite the public to submit questions and comments regarding proposed improvements to th…
CONCORD -- Philip Davanzo III knew it was time to move on.
There is a Don Felder performance in store for Village Park.
CONCORD — The 2019 season had been a tough one for the Cannon School boys lacrosse team.
Alex Powers — Dr. Powers to his patients — had taken an evening dip in the pool before falling asleep on his sofa in front of a ballgame.
CONCORD — From the time she could walk, Ashleigh Ennis was immersed in Cabarrus County’s fire service.
Jay M. Robinson High School has named its Junior Marshals based on outstanding academic achievement.
No children were present at the home during the incident, police said.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Welcome race fans. Charlotte Motor Speedway is cranked up and ready for a big Memorial Day Weekend of racing and music and plenty of food.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.